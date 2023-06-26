BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Hardwar Dubey passes away in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Hardwar Dubey breathed his last on Monday morning at a hospital. He was a sitting MP in the Rajya Sabha. His son Pranshu Dubey said that his father passed away this morning at the age of 74 at a hospital in Delhi.

He was running ill for some time and was brought to Delhi for treatment. His body will be brought back from Delhi to Agra today, ANI reported. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief and said, "Received the sad news of the sudden demise of senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Hardwar Dubey ji. In his demise, the party has lost a strong grassroots leader and dedicated worker. I express my condolences to the bereaved family members. May God give peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti Shanti."