BJP's Saumitra Khan seeks ban on TMC, calls it 'terror supply party'

BJP West Bengal leader Saumitra Khan on Sunday termed the Trinamool Congress a "Terror supply party" and sought a ban alleging that the party is involved in the violent incidents in different parts of the country.

Speaking to ANI, Khan said, "Such violent incidents are linked to Rohingyas, be it Jahangirpuri or Jammu and Kashmir. Whatever incident is taking place anywhere in the country, TMC is found to be involved in it. TMC is a terror supply party. So the party should be banned. All Rohingyas should be ousted from the country."

After the TMC decided to send a fact-finding team to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to inspect the incident where five members of a family were allegedly killed, the BJP leader made a scathing attack at the Mamata Banerjee government, saying the TMC supremo should first introspect the governance in West Bengal where eight people were charred to death in Birbhum.

"First of all, they should look at their own state West Bengal where eight people were charred to death alive. It was done under the direction of district president Anubrat Mandal. The Yogi government has constituted a team for the investigation of the incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh. But no solution has been found for the atrocities on women in West Bengal. Women are not safe in the state, so TMC should look at itself first," he said.

"The increase in the number of Rohingyas in the country is because of the TMC. The Election Commission and the Central government should probe this. TMC is taking Rs 20,000 to bring Rohingyas into the country," the BJP leader alleged.

Anirban Ganguly took a jibe at Mamata's party that the TMC is acting in a "childish way".

"TMC acts in a childish way. They don't have maturity. Sometimes they send their teams to Jahangirpuri, sometimes they send them to Uttar Pradesh. The ones who are accused in the Jahangirpuri violence belong to West Bengal," he said.

Trinamool Congress on Saturday said there is lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath and a fact-finding team of the party will visit Prayagraj, the scene of the killing of five members of a family on Sunday.

"A five-member fact-finding team will visit Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) tomorrow (Sunday) where five members of a family were brutally murdered and later their house was set on fire," a statement by Trinamool Congress stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

