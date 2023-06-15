Bommai slams Karnataka govt over repeal of Anti Conversion Bill says, CM jeopardizing interest of people

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15 : Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday slammed the Siddaramaiah government over its decision to repeal the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2022, (popularly called the anti-conversion Bill) and said that the Congress government is jeopardizing the interests of the people of the state.

This comes after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamiah on Thursday decided to repeal the Anti-Conversion law brought in by the previous Bommai-led BJP government.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Bommai said that it seems like the Karnataka CM who is ruling the state at the mercy of the high command is jeopardizing the interest of the people in favour of the high command.

"Who does the Government think it is appeasing by deciding to repeal the Anti-Conversion Bill that has been plaguing our society? It seems that Siddaramaiah, who is ruling the state at the mercy of the high command, is jeopardizing the interests of the people of the state in favour of the high command," Bommai said in his tweet.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress government in Karnataka, Bommai said that the government is resorting to politics of hatred and appeasement, ever since it came to power.

"Ever since the Congress government came to power in the state, it has been resorting to politics of hatred and appeasement, and it is acting as if just cancelling the decisions of the previous government is only its achievement," Bommai tweeted.

Bommai further said that instead of discussing the lack of potable water in the state due to the failure of the monsoon, the present government is taking decisions in vengeance in the cabinet and is a bane to the state's people.

The former CM tweeted, "Due to the failure of monsoon in the state, potable water has become scarce in many villages and the water table has collapsed. Failure of monsoon has dealt a big blow to the farmers. Instead of discussing this issue in the cabinet meeting and redressing it, the present Government has taken decisions in vengeance and is a bane to the people of Karnataka in distress."

Bommai said that in the guise of revisions of textbooks, the state government is removing the lesson of Dr Keshav Balram Hedgewar, the founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and another lesson on Veer Savarkar, which is tantamount to treason.

"The decision to remove the lesson on Dr Keshav Balram Hedgewar, the founder of the patriotic organization RSS, who infused all with patriotism and another lesson on Veer Savarkar; all in the guise of revision of textbooks, is tantamount to treason," said the former CM in his tweet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor