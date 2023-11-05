Borris Johnson, ex-Australian PM Scott Morrison reach Israel (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Nov 5 Former British Prime Minister Borris Johnson and ex-Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison have reached Israel.

The duo reached separately on Sunday morning to Tel Aviv.

The two former Prime Ministers will tour the southern areas of Israel where the Hamas terrorists have carried out massacre, mayhem and rapes on October 7.

M.K. Danny Danon, the former Ambassador of Israel to UN, initiated the arrival of the two senior leaders to Israel.

Israel is engaged in a stiff war with Hamas since the terror outfit slaughtered 1,400 people on October 7 in a surprise attack and took into custody 242 people, including soldiers of Israel, foreign nationals, women, children, elderly, etc.

Several foreign leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron have reached Israel and expressed solidarity with it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor