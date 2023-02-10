Brazil registers 0.53% inflation in January

Brasilia, Feb 10 Brazil, Latin America's leading economy, recorded 0.53 per cent inflation in January, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics reported.

The first month of the year showed a slowdown in inflation compared to last December's 0.62 per cent, as was measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the main gauge for measuring inflation, reports Xinhua news agency.

The greatest pressure on prices during January was food and beverages, with a 0.59 per cent increase, the institute said in its report.

Pedro Kislanov, manager of the CPI survey, said that the rise in food prices, including increases in the prices of potatoes and carrots, was linked to precipitation in the production regions.

