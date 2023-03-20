BRS, SP skip Oppn meet at Kharge's chamber in Parliament premises

New Delhi, March 20 After a week-long bonhomie among the opposition parties, the BRS and the Samajwadi Party on Monday skipped the meeting at leader of opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in Parliament House, but later both attended the joint press conference.

Trinamool has already been maintaining a distance, while the AAP was present in the meeting.

Apart from the Congress, the following parties attended the Monday meeting DMK, RJD, CPI(M), CPI, NCP, JD(U), AAP, IUML, SS (Uddhav),JKNC, MDMK, RSP, Kerala Congress and JVCK.

The Samajwadi party (SP), which was absent in the meeting, later addressed the joint press conference of the opposition MPs at the Vijay Chowk.

The SP skipping the meeting following Akhilesh Yadav's meeting with Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata is significant as it is trying to maintain distance with the Congress.

Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav said, "BJP is scared that if JPC investigates, the nexus between Adani and the Central government would get exposed and the real culprit would come before the people. The public is angry because they think that they would lose their money."

Yadav added, "It is a strange situation when the government is not making a statement even when the public is perturbed. We are seeing for the first time that the government is not making any statement even when there is such a serious scam, let alone a probe. So, they definitely are guilty."

Earlier, Kharge earlier told the mediapersons that the Congress has asked for time tomorrow (Tuesday) for Rahul Gandhi to speak in the Lok Sabha.

"If allowed, he (Rahul Gandhi) will speak in Parliament tomorrow," Kharge said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor