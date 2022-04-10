BSP chief claims Congress leaders' statement on alliance during UP polls are fallacious

Refuting the charges of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi of offering an alliance to Bahujan Samaj Party, (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday stated that his comments on being offered alliance during Uttar Pradesh elections are totally fallacious.

The BSP chief in a Press Conference in Lucknow said, "Rahul Gandhi's allegations of that BSP is afraid of BJP and that we were asked about the alliance and offered Chief Minister post to me, to which I didn't respond is outrightly fallacious."

She added, "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments show his inferior feelings and malevolence towards the Dalits and the BSP." She went on to add, "Congress cannot mend its own ways but is intruding into our matters. They should think 100 times before commenting on us."

Adding further she stated that Congress is unable to fight against the BJP and RSS and poking fingers on to others.

Further, talking Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are making India not just 'Congress-mukt' but also 'opposition-mukt' where India will be left with just one dominant party from national to village level just like that of China's political system.

"We are not a party where a leader like Rahul Gandhi forcefully hugs the Prime Minister in the Parliament, we aren't a party whose fun is made across the world," Mayawati said.

Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, had said that the Congress had offered an alliance to Mayawati and even offered to make her UP Chief Minister, but "she did not talk to us".

The former Congress president also alleged that Mayawati gave a clear passage to BJP because she is afraid of "the CBI, ED and other such agencies."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor