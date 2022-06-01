BSP names candidate for Azamgarh LS bypoll

Lucknow, June 1 The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday announced Shah Alam aka Guddu Jamali as its candidate for the Lok Sabha by-election in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh.

The BSP will, however, not contest the by-election in Rampur.

The two seats fell vacant after SP leader Azam Khan's resignation from Rampur and party President Akhilesh Yadav's resignation from Azamgarh.

Both the leaders had won the assembly elections and opted to remain in state politics.

Jamali, a two-term BSP MLA, had joined the AIMIM before the elections and contested the Assembly polls on its ticket. However, after the polls, he returned to the BSP.

