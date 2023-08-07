Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee likely to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday

Kolkata, Aug 7 Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee might be released from the hospital on Wednesday, sources in the private hospital in South Kolkata where he is admitted said.

An overall decision on this count was taken at the meeting of the members of the medical board constituted for his treatment on Monday.

The medical board members will on Tuesday again and come to a definite decision in the matter after that.

However, hospital sources added that, even after his release this week, the former chief minister will have to stay under lots of restrictions, the prime of which is limited exposure to outsiders and visitors. This is needed to avoid recurrence of his lung infection which is cured now, said

a hospital insider.

An afternoon medical bulletin issued by the hospital authorities claimed that conservative medical management, physiotherapy and long-rehabilitation processes for the former chief minister.

“He is undergoing trial on his home

The former chief minister was admitted at the private hospital in South Kolkata on July 29 following serious breathing problems with the oxygen saturation level coming down drastically.

Though the initial days were critical, he started recovering soon. The intravenous antibiotics dosage

which he was kept under has also been removed from last Saturday with his lung infections being cured.

