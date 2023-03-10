Budget roadmap for new, progressive, prosperous Punjab: Mann

Chandigarh, March 10 Hailing the Budget 2023-24 presented by Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema as 'Aam Lokaan Da Budget', Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday described it as the roadmap for a "new, progressive and prosperous Punjab".

In a statement, the Chief Minister said it is a matter of pride and satisfaction that this tax-free budget has been presented exactly a year after his government assumed charge of office.

He said this maiden full budget of his government is aimed at giving major fillip to the development of the state.

Mann envisioned that the budget would transform the destiny of the common man (Aam Lok) by ensuring peace, progress and prosperity in the state.

The Chief Minister said, as per the commitment of his government, the budget is the blueprint for restoring the pristine glory of the state.

He said the Budget will give further impetus to the growth in every sector and ensure that the state witnesses comprehensive growth.

Mann said the day is not far when this Budget coupled with pragmatic policies of the government will help in the progress of the state.

The Chief Minister said the government has so far given 26,797 jobs to youth, adding that the budget stipulates to regularly recruit and create an ecosystem for private jobs for Punjabis to check brain drain.

He said the total Budget expenditure of Rs 1,96,462 crore for 2023-24 reflects 26 per cent growth compared to 2022-23, which reflects the commitment of the government to ensure uninterrupted development in Punjab.

Mann said the allocation for agriculture and allied sectors has been enhanced by 20 per cent to take adequate steps for making farming a profitable venture.

The Chief Minister said the provision to introduce a new agricultural policy with the objective of conserving natural resources and enhancing farmers' income will go a long way in bailing out the farmers from the current agrarian crisis.

He said an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for a special scheme on diversification during the upcoming financial year will also act as a catalyst for the well being of farmers.

Mann said the proposal to provide crop insurance for farmers to save them from the vagaries of the weather and other uncertainties is also a historic decision to safeguard the interests of the farmers.

The Chief Minister said the proposal to set up the five new horticulture estates in Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Patiala, Bathinda and Faridkot and the proposal of keeping Rs 100 crore in the next financial year to nudge Milkfed to reach new heights will also go a long way in well being of the farmers.

Mann said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that an outlay of Rs 17,072 crore for school and higher education has been kept, which is 12 per cent higher than the previous year.

He said a budget of Rs 200 crore has been kept for upgradation of schools into Schools of Eminence, adding an allocation of Rs 18 crore for Other Backward Class students and Rs 60 crore for Scheduled Caste students has been kept.

The Chief Minister said Rs 4,781 crore has been kept for the Health and Family Welfare Department, which is 11 per cent higher than the previous year.

