Buxar farmers' protest: BJP demands high-level probe into police action

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Samrat Choudhary on Thursday demanded a high-level probe into the alleged police brutality on farmers in Bihar's Buxar and sought the sacking of officials involved in the incident.

It was alleged that the police barged into their homes in Buxar's Chausa area and beat them up. The farmers were protesting demanding better rates for their land being acquired by a state-run power company in the district's Chausa block.

The BJP leader reached the block today and interacted with the locals.

"You were protesting peacefully, but people across the country are hurt due to the turn of events in Chausa. I see the demands as genuine and I support you as the leader of the BJP. I support your demand of seeking the circle rate of 2022 for your lands. The Bihar government should give money as per today's rate. The Centre is giving money to the farmers as per the latest rates," Choudhary said.

Alleging that the police act falls in the category of "crime", the BJP leader who is also an LoP in the Bihar Legislative Council, demanded a probe against the involved officials.

"The police entered the houses of the farmers and bashed them. This is in the category of crime. Nitish Kumar has to sack him, suspension is not enough, be it small or big officials. I demand a high-level probe into the matter," he said.

Earlier, former Bihar chief minister Sushil Modi lashed out at the "insensitive" Mahagathbandhan government a day after the midnight violence in the Buxar district of the state in which a large group of farmers clashed with police who alleged that the police had assaulted villagers during a raid.

Condemning the incident, the BJP leader also called for an immediate suspension of the policemen involved in the incident.

"They are farmers, not criminals. Maybe they clashed with the police but barging into their homes and beating them up brutally at midnight is very condemnable. Even the video of the incident has gone viral now," Sushil Modi told ANI.

"Such policemen need not only be transferred but they need to be sacked immediately," the former Bihar chief minister said.

"Police should not have taken any action with a sense of revenge," Modi added.

The Buxar Police allegedly attacked the homes of protesting farmers in the middle of the night while they were sleeping and dozens of villagers including women were injured. Police brutality was captured in the CCTV footage.

Police vehicles were vandalized and set on fire. The gate of the power plant was also set on fire, police said.

The police tried to disperse the crowd by firing in the air. The entire area had been turned into a police camp. Stone pelting took place from both sides.

Earlier on Tuesday, the farmers demonstrated at the plant's main gate. After which the police allegedly entered their houses last night in Badarpur village of Mufsil police station area and beat them up.

( With inputs from ANI )

