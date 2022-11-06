Bypolls 2022: BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi wins Adampur constituency seat in Haryana

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bhavya Bishnoi has won the Adampur seat in Haryana on Sunday.

Bishnoi is the son of BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi who had vacated the seat after resigning from Congress to join the BJP in August.

"It is a victory of the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of the working of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, of the trust of Adampur in Chaudhary Bhajan Lal family," father of Bhavya Bishnoi said.

He further expressed gratitude to the Adampur people for trusting them.

"I thank the people of Adampur as they trusted us once again," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has thanked the people for the "grand victory" of the BJP in Adampur.

"I express my gratitude to the people for providing a 'grand' victory by blooming lotus in Adampur," CM Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted in Hindi.

https://twitter.com/mlkhattar/status/1589168933739061253

Haryana's Adampur seat--which is considered a stronghold of Bishnoi-- had witnessed the contest between BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Bhavya Bishnoi won the Adampur assembly seat with as many as 67,376 votes, while the Congress-fielded Jai Prakash received 51,662 votes.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Lok Dal-picked candidate, who has also been a Congress rebel, Kurda Ram Nambardar garnered 5,241 and Aam Aadmi Party's Satinder Singh received 3413 votes.

Amid tight security arrangements, the counting of the votes for Adampur seat in Haryana began around 8 am on Sunday morning.

This poll was necessitated after the younger son of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal-- Kuldeep Bishnoi, who is also the father of Bhavya Bishnoi-- resigned from the post and decided to switch sides from Congress to BJP in August this year.

Earlier in the day, Bhavya Bishnoi had said that the polls were about the "victory margin". He also exuded confidence that Adampur would be celebrating Diwali soon.

"This poll was not about winning or losing, but about the victory margin. With the blessings I've received from my Adampur family since the beginning, I am confident that people will once again celebrate Diwali within a few hours," Bhavya Bishnoi had said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor