Cambodia reinstates visa-on-arrival scheme for vaccinated travellers

Phnom Penh, March 17 Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Thursday announced that the country has decided to reinstate the visa-on-arrival scheme for all international travellers who have been vaccinated against Covid and were entering via air, land and sea ports.

Addressing the media, Hun Sen that all inbound travellers are no longer required to present a medical certificate for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours prior to their arrival.

He added that inbound passengers will also not be required to undergo a rapid test upon their arrivals at any ports of entry, reports Xinhua news agency.

These decisions took effect immediately, he said.

"We lift these restrictions in order to attract investors, business people and tourists," Hun Sen said in a speech live broadcast on the state-run National Television of Cambodia (TVK).

"We must learn to live with Covid-19."

Health Minister Mam Bunheng said all inbound passengers must show their Covid-19 vaccination cards or certificates upon their arrivals.

"For unvaccinated passengers, they must undergo a 14-day quarantine at facilities designated by the Ministry of Health or competent authorities," he said in a statement.

Lim Heng, vice-president of the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce, is optimistic that the latest move would encourage international investors and tourists to Cambodia.

"This full reopening of borders for vaccinated travellers clearly reflects the government's success in its vaccination drive against Covid19, with China being the main vaccine supplier," he told Xinhua.

Cambodia has so far administered one dose of Covid-19 vaccines to 14.76 million people, or 92.3 per cent of its 16 million population, the Ministry of Health said.

Of them, 13.89 million, or 86.8 per cent of the total population, have been fully vaccinated with two required shots, the Ministry added.

