Cambodia's seventh general election underway

Phnom Penh, July 23 The seventh general election in Cambodia is underway on Sunday to elect the members of parliament for the 125-seat National Assembly, an official said.

"Polling began at 7:00 a.m. local time at all 23,789 polling stations across the country and is due to close at 3:00 p.m.," NEC member and spokesman Dim Sovannarom told Xinhua.

The preliminary results are expected to be announced on Sunday evening and Monday morning, as the official ones will be released on August 9.

More than 9.7 million eligible voters are expected to cast their ballots in the election, which is held once every five years , Xinhua news agency reported.

Around 18 political parties are in the fray, of which the active parties are the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) led by Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and the Funcinpec Party, headed by Prince Norodom Chakravuth.

Hun Sen voted at a polling station near his mansion in Kandal province, roughly 15 km south of capital Phnom Penh, whilst Prince Chakravuth cast his ballot in Phnom Penh.

In the last general election held in 2018, the CPP won all 125 seats in the National Assembly.

