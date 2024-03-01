Canada Brian Mulroney, Former Canadian PM, dies at 84

Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84.Mulroney died peacefully surrounded by family, his daughter Caroline Mulroney posted on social media platform X on Thursday. He was 84.

Mulroney had a heart procedure in August and was treated for prostate cancer earlier last year, she said in a social media post in late August 2023. A corporate lawyer turned businessman, Mulroney led the center-right Progressive Conservatives to a historic win in 1984 over the Liberals of Pierre Trudeau