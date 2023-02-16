Cancel scheduled interviews for permanent posts in colleges: Sisodia to DU VC

New Delhi, Feb 16 The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, on Thursday wrote to Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh over appointing professors in Delhi government colleges without the government's 'consent', asking him to cancel all scheduled interviews for the permanent positions.

Underlining the financial implications for the Delhi government, Sisodia said in the letter that "scheduled interviews for these positions must be cancelled with immediate effect as no financial decision shall be taken without the approval of a full-fledged governing body which has adequate representation from GNCTD".

"It has come to my notice that interviews for permanent posts are being held in some of the 28 colleges funded by the Government of NCT of Delhi (GNCTD). As you are well aware, several of these 28 colleges do not have a full-fledged governing body and at present are governed by a truncated body without representation from GNCTD," Sisodia wrote in the letter.

He added, "I understand the importance of conducting interviews for filling up important teaching posts, but any financial decision taken for these colleges creates a financial implication for GNCTD as well. Therefore, scheduled interviews for these positions in all such colleges must be cancelled with immediate effect as no financial decision shall be taken without the approval of a full-fledged governing body which has adequate representation from GNCTD.

"In light of the importance of filling up teaching positions, the process for forming governing bodies in 28 GNCTD colleges shall be expedited. The government nominations in this regard have been sent to you by my office on 28/01/2023. Any decision with financial implications, including hiring for the permanent posts in colleges, must be taken after approval from a fully-functioning governing body."

