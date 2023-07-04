Capt Amarinder allotted prime land to gangster Ansari’s sons: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, July 4 Making a startling revelation regarding connivance of former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh with dreaded gangster Mukhtaar Ansari, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the BJP leader had allotted prime land of Waqf Board to sons of Ansari in Ropar.

Interacting with the media, the Chief Minister said that though Capt Amarinder Singh is repeatedly claiming that he didn’t know Ansari but it is surprising that besides ensuring a cozy stay to gangster in jail his government felicitated him in securing prime land in Ropar.

He dared Capt Amarinder Singh to explain how sons of Ansari -- Abaas and Umar Ansari -- managed to get prime land of Waqf Board in Ropar without his connivance.

Mann said if Capt Amarinder Singh wants then he will furnish more proofs in the coming days regarding his hobnobbing with Ansari.

Training his guns against Capt Amarinder Singh, the Chief Minister said that before feigning ignorance over the issue of dreaded gangster Ansari, the BJP leader must enquire about him from his son Raninder Singh.

He said Raninder had met Ansari time and again but it is surprising that Capt Amarinder Singh is speaking lies on the issue to mislead the people.

Mann said Ansari was brought from Uttar Pradesh in Punjab for VVIP treatment in a jail, adding when Uttar Pradesh Police approached the Supreme Court for getting custody of the gangster the Punjab government hired advocates on exorbitant rates to shield him.

The Chief Minister said the recovery of this Rs 55 lakh will surely be done from Capt Amarinder Singh and former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

On Capt Amarinder Singh’s claim that he had been the chief minister of the state for nine and a half years, Mann reminded him that the total distance which was covered by former chief minister in this period has been covered by him merely is one and a half years as Chief Minister.

He said Capt Amarinder Singh and he were MPs together in Lok Sabha and it is on record that his attendance was merely six per cent, which was lowest in India as compared to his which was 90 per cent.

The Chief Minister said Capt Amarinder Singh was an epicurean monarch who always remained away from people without bothering about duty bestowed to him by people.

He said Capt Amarinder Singh failed to perform his duty as MLA, MP and even as the Chief Minister.

