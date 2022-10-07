Cattle smuggling case: ED gets custody of Anubrata Mondal's bodyguard

Kolkata, Oct 7 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday took into its custody Sehgal Hossain, the bodyguard of Trinamool Congress strongman and the party's Birbhum district president, Anubrata Mondal in connection the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

ED sleuths have taken Hossain's custody from the authorities of the Special Correctional Home at Asansol where he was already in custody following his arrest by the CBI.

He was supposed to be in that custody till November 5.

Three senior ED officials arrived here from Delhi on Friday along with a court order that allowed the agency to take Hossain into its custody.

Sources said ED has plans to take him to Delhi for further questioning.

Officials said the quantum of property and assets of Hossian that have been assessed by the ED is not proportionate with his income as a Constable with the West Bengal police.

"The question is if he actually purchased them or someone more influential bought in Hossain's name. Hence, it has become necessary to take him to custody and question him," an ED official said.

He further said that during questioning, Hossain had made a constant effort to mislead the officials about which the senior ED officials in Delhi were also apprised.

After getting the green signal on this count from the headquarters, the ED officials approached the court in Asansol with the plea seeking Hossain's custody. After the court approved their plea, ED officials arrested him.

Meanwhile, also on Friday, the CBI has also filed a fresh chargesheet at a special vacation court in Asansol in the coal smuggling case.

In this chargesheet, Anubrata Mondal's name has appeared for the first time as the beneficiary of the cattle smuggling scam.

In the chargesheet, CBI has also underlined details of the huge assets and property of Mondal, and his family members.

