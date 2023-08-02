CBI books PNB branch manager, field official for demanding bribe from farmer

New Delhi, Aug 2 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged an FIR against the Punjab National Bank Branch Manager (Khekra Branch, Bagpat) and a field official of the bank for demanding bribe from a farmer to let him withdraw money from his KCC account.

A senior CBI official said that they received a complaint against Lalit Yadav, Branch Manager of PNB (Khekra Branch), and Mukesh Meena, the field official, for demanding a bribe from a farmer.

The complainant Subham Dhama, a Khekra village districts Bagpat, said that he has a joint KCC loan account with PNB bank. His grandfather Lakshman is a joint partner in the account.

A few days back, he applied for a loan of Rs 4.95 lakh, which was credited into his account.

However, when he went to withdraw the amount, the branch manager and the field official demanded a bribe from him.

The farmer, after being harassed by the bank officials, approached the CBI and got an FIR lodged against them.

The CBI said that they have taken up the investigation regarding the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor