CBI names Manish Sisodia in Chargesheet of Delhi Excise Policy Scam

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia in connection to the excise policy scam case. Earlier on April 17, a special Delhi court had extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases lodged by the CBI and the ED respectively in the alleged excise scam.

CBI in the charge sheet has also named Buchi Babu, Arjun Pandey and Amandeep Dhall along with Sisodia in the Delhi Liquor Policy case. The charge sheet has been filed in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday. CBI is probing the alleged irregularities in the liquor policy case, for which the central investigation agency arrested former Delhi's deputy CM on February 26. Moreover, the ED is also interrogating Sisodia regarding the money laundering case related to the Excise Policy, claiming that Sisodia is the main conspirator in the corruption. The CBI had filed the last charge sheet on November 25, 2022.It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was later scrapped. "It was further alleged that irregularities were committed, including modifications in the excise policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, the extension of L-1 license without approval etc. "It was also alleged that illegal gains on the count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts," a CBI spokesperson had said after the FIR was filed on August 17 last year.



