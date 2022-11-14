CBI needs more manpower to probe Bengal teachers' recruitment scam: Calcutta HC

Kolkata, Nov 14 The Calcutta High Court on Monday observed that the CBI's Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the multi-crore teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal, needs additional manpower for a speedy and judicious completion of its work.

"What I feel is that there are signals of more and bigger instances of corruption in the matter. In that case, the SIT of CBI would need additional manpower to probe the matter. I understand that the CBI is probing many other cases. So, if necessary, I will pass an order for increasing the manpower. Just yesterday I was at a social gathering, where several people asked me when the probe in the matter will be completed," Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who is mainly dealing various litigations pertaining to the scam, remarked while hearing one of the cases.

Of late, Justice Gangopadhyay has been making significant observations within the court on the progress of investigation in the scam. On November 3, he said that at times, he wonders that whether the real masterminds behind the teacher recruitment scam will be nabbed during his lifetime.

"Everyone knows who are the real culprits behind the scam. At times I wonder whether the real masterminds behind the scam will be nabbed during my lifetime. However, I feel the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will surely be able to track the real culprits," he said in the court on that day.

Again, on November 7, he observed that although he is unhappy with the functioning of some members of the SIT of CBI in the matter, he is still expecting some "magic" on part of the central agency sleuths in the matter.

"I have faith on the CBI... (however) sometimes, I do make some comments. I ordered for a CBI probe in the matter so that corruption in the recruitment process is revealed. Today, I talked to their officers and after that I feel that the central agency officers are investigating through lots of obstacles. So, I express my confidence in CBI and I wait for the 'CBI magic'," Justice Gangopadhyay said.

