'Celebration of life & hope', Kharge, Rahul greet people on Onam

New Delhi, Aug 29 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Onam.Kharge in a tweet said, "Onam is a celebration of life and hope and a remembrance of the legendary and joyous past. May the spirit of Onam - the harvest, regeneration and the purity of Sadhya inspire the spirit of togetherness, prosperity and fraternity among all."

Rahul Gandhi also greeted the people and said, "Greetings to all on the joyous occasion of Onam! May this beautiful festival strengthen the bonds of unity and bring happiness to all."

Onam, mainly celebrated in Kerala, is one of the most popular harvest festivals in the country. Each year, it is celebrated between August and September.

