Celebrity Trinamool MPs and MLAs get relief from organisational activities

Kolkata, Jan 2 Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday offered relief to celebrity MPs and MLAs from organisational activities of the party.

While urging the elected representatives of the party to be more active in organisational works, Banerjee named four party MPs Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol, Deepak Adhikari alias Dev from Ghatal, Nusrat Jahan from Basirhat, and Mimi Chakraborty from Jadavpur, all prominent names in the world of cinema.

"I understand that Nusrat could not dedicate much time (to party activities). We will have to give relaxation to Nusrat, Mimi and Dev because of their involvement in the film world. I also know that Shatrughan Sinha too could not give much time. It will not be possible for him. I will utilise him in campaign activities," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also complemented the role of actress-turned-politician and MLA from the Medinipur Assembly constituency, June Malia, for devoting adequate time for political activities.

"She gives enough time," Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister also allowed similar concession to cricketer-turned-politician and MLA from the Shibpur Assembly constituency, Manoj Tiwari.

"He is still associated with national-level cricket, so he is also entitled for some relief," Banerjee said.

With regard to another actor-turned-politician and Trinamool MLA from Barasat Assembly constituency, Deepak Chakraborty better known as Chiranjeet, the Chief Minister's suggestion was that he should give as much time as possible in consultation with local Trinamool MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.

Similar relief was granted to veteran Lok Sabha MP from Mathurapur, Chowdhury Mohan Jatua, because of his age and ailing health conditions.

