Centre failed to start construction of AIIMS Madurai, alleges DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin

A huge library with eight floors at an estimated worth of Rs 114 crore would be soon opened for use in a few months, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, said alleging the Centre of failing to start the construction of AIIMS Madurai.

Taking a dig at the Central government during his address during a government welfare scheme distribution program under the Shyama Prasad Mukerji Rurban Scheme [Development of a cluster of villages that preserve and nurture the essence of rural community life with a focus on equity and inclusiveness without compromising with the facilities perceived to be essentially urban in nature, thus creating a cluster of "Rurban Villages"] at Kalaingar Thidal, he said that since the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) came to power, it has completed various projects and fulfilled 75 per cent of its promises in 21 months.

"What has All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) done for the state? IT left millions of crores in debt, emptied coffers, and the infamy of a slave state, but Chief Minister MK Stalin has restored the tottering Tamil Nadu," Udhayanidhi Stalin said adding that he plans to go for the election campaign of Lok sabha 2024 polls with a stone in his hand.

"During the 2021 election campaign, I took a brick in the hand with AIIMS engraved in it but the central government has not started this construction yet. We are soon to open the Kalingar Library which was launched after that. I saw the scene of our MPs holding bricks in their hands and protesting against the fact that the central government did not allocate funds in the budget. I think I should go with that stone for the 2024 parliamentary election campaign as well. I think the central government will start work before all the people of Madurai pick up bricks," he added.

The minister said that the library in the name of Kalinga (Karunanidhi) has been set up in Madurai and will be opened for use in a few months. The Madurai Kalingar Library is coming up in Madurai with eight floors on almost 2.70 acres of land at an estimated budget of Rs 114 crores. "When I look at the Kalingar's library, I see the dreams of millions of poor students who think that education is their only chance," he added.

The Tamil Nadu minister has distributed government welfare assistance worth Rs 173 crores to 72,092 beneficiaries and inaugurated 30 projects worth Rs 8.65 crores under the Syama Prasad Mukherjee Rurban scheme at a government function held in Madurai district.

Drawing parallels with Kannagi [a cultural character, worshipped as a Goddess who has shrines dedicated to her], Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "Just like Kannagi demanded justice against the rulers (king of Pandiyan) of that day with her one-legged Silambu when I came to Madurai for the last election campaign, I got single bricks and started my campaign in Tamil Nadu seeking justice against the central government."

Today, women are a step ahead of men in education and work. "Only women have the mental strength to overcome failure. I see these loans as an incentive to help you swim against the tide," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor