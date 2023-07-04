Centre provides 'Y+' category security to Jitan Ram Manjhi's son Santosh Suman

New Delhi [India], July 4 : The Central government has provided 'Y+' category security of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's son and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) President Santosh Suman.

Ministry of Home Affairs, in a letter issued in the recent past to the CRPF, asked it to take over the security of Santosh Suman, a former Bihar government minister, based on a threat report from the Intelligence Bureau.

Now, nearly a dozen armed security personnel of the CRPF will provide round-the-clock security cover to Santosh Suman in different shifts. The leader is the third former Bihar minister after Upendra Kushwaha and Mukesh Sahni whose security has been increased.

Last month, Santosh Suman and his father withdrew support from the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar. A few days later, HAM joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after party founder Jitan Ram Manjhi and party president Santosh Kumar Suman met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM has four MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly. JD(U) has 45 MLAs while the RJD has 79. The BJP has 77 legislators in the House.

Earlier on June 21, Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) is with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Manjhi and HAM chief Santosh Suman met Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah in Delhi on June 21. The meeting lasted for about 45 minutes. The meeting took place two days after HAM announced the withdrawal of its support to the Nitish Kumar-led government.

"Our party is with the NDA from today. We will fight together," Manjhi later said.

Santosh Suman, who is Manjhi's son, said their meeting with Amit Shah was very positive.

"We will work together and fight for the oppressed, deprived and downtrodden in the coming times," he said.

HAM's decision came days before the June 23 meeting of opposition parties in Patna.

