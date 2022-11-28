Centre upgrades 'Z' category security of BJP MP Hans Raj Hans; facility in Delhi with Punjab

The Central government has upgraded 'Z' category Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) armed security cover of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hans Raj Hans, sources said.

The North West Delhi MP will now be provided 'Z' category security in Delhi along with Punjab. Earlier this year, Hans was accorded 'Z' category CISF security cover in Punjab during the Assembly elections in the state.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) upgraded its security cover last week in a security review meeting based on an Intelligence Bureau report, said a source requesting anonymity.

With the upgraded security cover, Hans will be provided with a 'Z' category security cover during his stay and travel both in Punjab and the national capital.

The security of the 60-year-old BJP MP was upgraded amid preparations for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections scheduled next month.

Delhi election commission has announced the elections scheduled for the 250-ward MCD. The polling is to be held on December 4 and the results will be declared on December 7, 2022. This will be the first civic election after the Centre has unified three erstwhile municipal corporations into the MCD. The three existing civic bodies - East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) - have been re-unified into a single entity as the MCD.

In February this year, two BJP leaders, including Hans and Ramesh Chand Bind, were accorded Central security cover following MHA's order in view of risk assessment during the ongoing Assembly polls in Punjab that concluded on March 7.

Hans was then accorded 'Z' category security, while Bind -- an MP from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh -- was provided 'X' category security during the election period.

The CISF then provided security to both the BJP leaders.

( With inputs from ANI )

