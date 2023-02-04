Centre's Budget disappoints people: Haryana ex-CM Hooda

Sonipat, Feb 4 Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said people were disappointed with the Budget of the Central government presented on February 1.

"This budget is not in the interest of any section, including farmers, labourers, employees, shopkeepers and traders and it would further increase inflation, poverty and unemployment," he said.

He said the BJP had promised to double the income of farmers after coming to power, but on the contrary the government reduced the subsidy on fertilizers and put a burden on the farmers.

Similarly, the outlay for irrigation, crop insurance, Kisan Samman Nidhi and food subsidy were also cut.

Hooda was here to participate in several progammes. Answering a media query, the former chief minister demanded justice in the case of rape of two minor girls.

"This is a painful incident and culprits should be brought to justice as soon as possible."

"The graph of crime is continuously increasing in the state. The BJP-JJP government has failed to control it. It seems as if there is no such thing as a government in the state. Haryana, which was number one in per capita income, per capita investment and development before 2014 has now become number one in crime and unemployment," he added.

