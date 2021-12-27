Chandigarh civic polls: AAP wins four wards, BJP three, sitting mayor Ravi Sharma loses

Aam Aadmi Party has won four wards while Bharatiya Janata Party has bagged three wards followed by Congress (2) in the 35 seat- Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections, as per the State Election Commission.

Sitting BJP mayor of Chandigarh Ravi K Sharma has lost the election.

Meanwhile, AAP and BJP are leading three wards, followed by Congress (2) and Shiromani Akali Sal (1).

"Only final results will be able to tell us which party's voter base has shifted to AAP because BJP's voter never shifts their loyalty," said Naresh Arora, Spokesperson, BJP Chandigarh.

"AAP is contesting elections there for the first time and according to the current trends, the people of Chandigarh have given us a grand welcome. I want to thank every voter and party worker for this," said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Chandigarh Municipal Corporation poll results.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections are more important and politically interesting as it is the first time AAP is contesting the municipal corporation elections.

Votes were cast on December 24.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor