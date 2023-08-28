Chandrababu started enrolling bogus voters, alleges YSRCP

Amaravati, Aug 28 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday ridiculed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu for lodging a complaint to the Election Commission about bogus voters in the state.

Addressing a public meeting in Chittoor district, he claimed that his government is removing bogus voters but Naidu was spreading lies.

Jagan alleged that it was Chandrababu Naidu who got bogus voters enrolled in the past.

"Culprits are lodging complaints against us," he said.

The chief minister addressed the public meeting a few hours before Naidu met the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in Delhi to complain about 'large scale irregularities' in the voters list and the 'blatant violation' of the poll panel's guidelines.

Naidu called on CEC Rajiv Kumar and submitted him an 11-page letter.

The TDP leader brought to the notice of the poll panel that the ruling dispensation is mounting political pressure on the election machinery and not allowing it to function independently.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs also called CEC in Delhi and demanded a probe into irregularities in voter list since 2014.

Alleging that Naidu was behind enrollment of a large number of bogus voters, YSRCP said Naidu was spreading lies.

YSRCP parliamentary party leader V. Vijayasai Reddy, who led the delegation, told media persons later that Naidu is 'Olympic hero' in bogus votes.

He said the TDP leader was worried as bogus voters were being removed from the rolls.

The MP alleged that Naidu lodged a complaint in frustration against YSRCP.

He said that the TDP resorted to malpractices with the 'My TDP' app and claimed that it had indulged in similar practices earlier with 'Seva Mitra' app.

Vijayasai Reddy alleged that it was Naidu who started enrollment of bogus voters and deletion of genuine voters. He said YSRCP complained to the CEC about objectionable questions being asked to voters in the name of voter profile survey.

He wanted to know who gave Naidu the right to ask voters their political preferences.

