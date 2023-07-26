Cheers for tipplers in Kerala as 250 IMFL retail outlets to ‘open’

Thiruvananthapuram, July 26 Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan government on Wednesday gave the approval for the new excise policy for the current fiscal where it has given the sanction to open 250 retail outlets which will sell liquor, beer, and wine.

Out of the sanctioned 559 retail outlets, 309 retail outlets do business at present.

The total sales of liquor, beer and wine for the 2022-23 fiscal stood at Rs 18,511.92 crore, up from Rs 14,576.21 crore in 2021-22 and the state exchequer received a staggering Rs 16,189.77 crore up from Rs 12,705.79 crore in 2021-22 by way of taxes.

Another new decision that has been taken under the new policy is the state government wants to see that maximum production of liquor and beer takes place in Kerala and as part of it, it has decided to beef up the production at one of the state-run distilleries and resume production at another one in Palakkad district.

Steps will also be taken to revisit the rules which will help to export IMFL produced here.

Another decision that has come is the production of extra neutral alcohol (the raw material for production of liquor) in the state will be increased. Laws will be framed to see production of wine and low alcohol content liquor from popular fruits which are available in plenty in the state.

Another new norm is during the tourist season, restaurants in tourists spots will be allowed to serve beer and wine under a special license scheme. New laws are on the anvil to see that liquor be served in IT Parks and similar Parks and for that discussions are progressing with the Industries Department.

From this fiscal, the annual bar license fee has been hiked by Rs 5 lakh to Rs 35 lakh and in Marine Officers Clubs, it has been jacked up from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

