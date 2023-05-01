Chhattisgarh: Jolt to BJP as Nand Kumar Sai joins Congress

Raipur, May 1 A day after resigning from the BJP, senior Chhattisgarh tribal leader and former MP, Nand Kumar Sai, joined the Congress on Monday, in a major setback to the saffron party.

Sai took the membership of Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, State President Mohan Markam during a programme organised at the state office of Congress, Rajiv Bhawan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor