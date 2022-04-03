Chhattisgarh: Not leaving Congress, asserts TS Singh Deo, admitting AAP leaders contacted him

Amid the rumours of his meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo asserted on Friday that generations of his family have been in Congress and he would stay put in the party.

"I will not join the BJP because of ideological differences... Five generations of my family have been in Congress. I am not leaving the party. It is difficult for me to even think beyond Congress," said Deo while interacting with reporters on Saturday.

He further hinted that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders had contacted him but he denied rumours of his leaving Congress.

"I've not met Arvind Kejriwal but it's true that in politics there are people who contact each other. So, it's not like that no one contacted me. But I told them the same thing, I am telling you right now, that generations of my family have been in Congress and I will continue the tradition," he said.

Deo's statements assume significance amid his row with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Furnishing detail over the selection of Chief Minister after Congress gained a majority in the 2018 Assembly elections, Deo said he was called to Delhi to meet party leadership with three other leaders.

"After the result, four persons were called to Delhi to meet party leadership over the issue of CM. Bhupesh Baghel, Charandas Mahant, Tamradhwaj Sahu and me. Discussions were held and the leadership took the decision," he said.

Chhattisgarh is headed for Assembly elections next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

