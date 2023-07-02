Chilli and ginger prices skyrocket in Kolkata markets in first Sunday of July

Kolkata, July 2 Prices of chilli and ginger, the two essential cooking ingredients, have skyrocketed in different retail markets in Kolkata on the first Sunday of July.

Crossing the triple-century mark, chilly is being sold at Rs 350 a kg in most of the retail markets, while ginger, another cooking staple, is being sold at the same rate per kg.

In some shops located at retail markets located at posh areas in the city the commodity price has touched even Rs 400 a kg.

“Till now we had been wondering how to tackle the skyrocketing price of tomatoes. But now the rising prices of chilli and ginger really made us helpless. We can manage some days without tomatoes. But how is cooking possible without chilli and ginger,” Sharmishtha Rajak, a senior executive of a private sector bank in Kolkata said expressing anxiety over the rising prices of these essential cooking ingredients.

According to a member of the task force of the West Bengal for control of prices of essential commodities in the state, because of the prolonged dry spell and extreme heat, the production of chillies in the state had been affected in a major way.

“Apart from that a section of the hoarders are also responsible for the increased price. But today there was a meeting of the task force members which was chaired by Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi. We will start massive patrolling at the local markets from Monday. We expect the situation to be brought under control within the next fortnight,” he said.

As regards to ginger, he said that although this commodity is produced in West Bengal, its quality is not high.

“The state imports a substantial quantity of ginger from Manipur. But because of the ongoing tension at that northeastern state, that supply has been affected from that state to a great extent. This is a major reason for the skyrocketing price of the commodity," he added.

