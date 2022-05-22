China allocates 500 mn yuan for flood relief

Beijing, May 22 China has earmarked 500 million yuan (nearly $74 million) for this year's flood season response, authorities said.

The fund was jointly allocated by the Finance Ministry and the Water Resources Ministry on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Water Resources Ministry has urged for progress in preparations for potential floods, including maintaining flood control infrastructure, eliminating safety risks and conducting disaster relief drills.

China has activated several emergency responses for flood control since May after heavy downpours hit southern parts of the country.

