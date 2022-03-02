China launches campaign against women, child trafficking

Beijing, March 2 China's Ministry of Public Security has launched a 10-month special operation to crack down on abduction and trafficking of women and children starting March 1 amid efforts to better protect these groups.

Special efforts should be made to identify women and child vagrants and beggars, as well as those who are mentally challenged or have verbal and hearing disabilities with unknown origins, Xinhua news agency reported citing the statement issued by the Public Security Ministry on Wednesday after a teleconference to launch the operation.

