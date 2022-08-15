Chiranjeevi with mother hoists Tricolour

Hyderabad, Aug 15 Megastar K. Chiranjeevi celebrated Independence Day with her mother Anjana Devi at Chiranjeevi Blood Bank here on Monday.

Chiranjeevi's brother-in-law and well-known producer Allu Aravind, other family members and staff of the Blood Bank participated in the flag hoisting.

The actor helped her mother in unfurling the national flag. They also offered floral tributes to the portrait of 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi.

In his brief speech, Chiranjeevi greeted people on the occasion of Independence Day. He called it a special celebration as the country has completed 75 years of Independence.

"I feel that it is all our good fortune to be participating in golden jubilee celebrations. It is because of the great sacrifices made by several freedom fighters that we are celebrating Independence," said the former Union minister.

Chiranjeevi hailed mothers of the freedom fighters who allowed them to participate in the freedom struggle. He said he was happy to do the flag hoisting by his mother on this special occasion.

Chiranjeevi's brother actor-politician Pawan Kalyan hoisted the national flag at his Jana Sena Party office at Mangalagiri in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Another leading actor and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA N. Balakrishna hoisted the Tricolor at Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute in Hyderabad.

Balakrishna, who is chairman of the institute, stated that the freedom being enjoyed by the current generation is due to sacrifices committed by several great citizens of this nation. Several leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji, Pingali Venkaiah, Vavilala Gopala Krishna worked relentlessly to bring freedom to the nation, he added.

He asked the people to remember the sacrifices made by lakhs of freedom fighters on this occasion of 75 years of Independence.

