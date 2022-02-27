Clean India Mission expands manifolds, new innovations also added: PM

New Delhi, Feb 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the 'Clean India Mission' which was started eight years ago and with the passage of time has expanded manifold while new innovations were also added.

"Wherever you go in India, you will find that some effort is being made for cleanliness everywhere. I have come to know about one such attempt in Kokrajhar, Assam. Here a group of morning walkers have taken a very commendable initiative under the 'Clean and Green Kokrajhar' mission. All of them gave a motivational message of cleanliness by cleaning the three kilometre long road in the new flyover area," he said, while addressing the 86th episode of his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'.

He also said that under the 'Clean India Campaign' in Visakhapatnam, cloth bags are being promoted instead of polythene. People here are also campaigning against 'Single Use Plastic products' to keep the environment clean. Along with this, these people are also spreading awareness to segregate the waste at home. The students of Somaiya College in Mumbai have also included beautification in their campaign of cleanliness. They have decorated the walls of Kalyan railway station with beautiful paintings.

"An inspiring example from Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan has also come to my notice. The youth here have started a campaign named 'Mission Beat Plastic' in Ranthambore, in which plastic and polythene have been removed from the forests of Ranthambore," Modi said, adding that this spirit of 'Sabka Prayas, (everyone's efforts)' strengthens public participation in the country and when there is public participation, even the biggest goals are definitely met.

Talking about the 'Mission Jal Thal' which aims to clean up the water bodies in Srinagar in Kashmir, he said that this was a unique effort to clean the lakes and ponds of Srinagar and restore their old glory.

The focus of 'Mission Jal Thal' is on 'Kushal Saar' and 'Gil Saar', he said.

The Prime Minister also said that along with public participation, a lot of help of technology is also being taken in this, and to detect the encroachments, a formal survey of this area was carried out. "Along with this, a campaign to remove plastic waste and clean up the waste was also launched. In the second phase of the mission, a lot of effort was also made to restore the old water channels and 19 springs filling the lake," Modi said, adding that in this 'Restoration Project' the local people and youth were also made Water Ambassadors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor