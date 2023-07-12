CM Chouhan, VD Sharma may lead BJP in MP polls, but with checks: Sources

Bhopal, July 12 It is almost certain that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president V. D. Sharma will jointly lead the party's campaign for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state, but with restricted decision-making power.

A three-hour long meeting chaired by Union Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday night deliberated on measures to strengthen booths and create a positive image of the party among the people of the poll-bound state.

"The Home Minister conducted a micro analysis of the preparations and reports," state party head V. D. Sharma said after emerging from the meeting.

He said that Shah has also directed to launch a booth 'vijay sankalp' to make an positive atmosphere in favour of the BJP.

However, according to sources, the 'booth sankalp abhiyan' isn't a new concept as Sharma-led state unit BJP has already prepared a road-map for this purpose.

Now, it has got a green signal to kick-start the campaign.

Tuesday's meeting is also being seen as an indication that Shivraj Singh Chouhan and V. D. Sharma wouldn't have much decision-making power, as the central leadership has taken over control.

Although, it was made clear when Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw were appointed as in-charge and co-in-in-charge respectively for Madhya Pradesh.

Rajasthan-based Bhupendra Yadav, considered to be very close to Amit Shah, would have full authority of taking decisions in view of the Assembly elections, the sources said.

He would submit his daily report to Shah.

The sources say that one of the reasons to appoint Bhupendra Yadav as in-charge of Madhya Pradesh was the internal rift among the top MP BJP unit, especially CM Chouhan and V. D. Sharma.

Now, with the active role of Bhupendra Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw - both Shivraj and V. D. Sharma would just follow the instructions from the centre leadership.

Meanwhile, taking a jibe at the ruling BJP for the late night meeting, the Congress said that the party leadership has made it clear that they don't trust their longest serving chief minister Shivraj Sigh Chouhan.

"BJP leaders and workers know that they are going to lose the elections. In the past two decades, Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a hub of scams and corruption and people are fed up with Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The central leaders are also aware of it," Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez asserted.

