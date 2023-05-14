CM Stalin is saying for his own satisfaction that BJP cannot come to Dravidian soil: Union Minister Murugan

Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 14 : Union Minister of State L Murugan on Sunday said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin is saying for his own satisfaction that BJP cannot come to Dravidian soil.

While addressing the media, "It is normal to win or lose in elections. Nothing can be said about the defeat in Karnataka, DMK has lost many elections in Tamil Nadu. There are BJP legislators in Tamil Nadu. BJP is growing in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. Stalin's claim that BJP cannot come to Dravidian soil is his imagination and he is saying this for his own satisfaction."

Earlier after the win of Congress in Karnataka Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had said that the landmass of the Dravidian family stands clear of BJP.

"The landmass of the Dravidian family stands clear of BJP. Now let us all work together to win 2024 to restore democracy and constitutional values in India," CM Stalin tweeted.

According to the Election Commission of India, Congress won 135 seats in Karnataka, pushing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the only southern state it ruled, and boosting its prospects for future electoral battles.

BJP managed to win 66 seats. Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) bagged 19 seats.

After Congress registered a thumping victory in the Karnataka assembly election, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge assured people that the grand old party will fulfil all the five promises made to the public in the party's mfesto after the formation of the cabinet.

"People of Karnataka have rejected BJP and brought the Congress party back to power. People have given us a record number of votes. We will implement all 5 promises that we made to the public in our mfesto after we form our cabinet," Kharge said.

