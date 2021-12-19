CM Yogi kickstarts BJP's Jan Vishwas Yatra from Mathura, says going amidst people to seek blessings

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kickstarted the Jan Vishwas Yatra from Mathura on Sunday, which he said, would go among the people and seek their blessings adding that his government has met the expectations of people and the party.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, "During the past four and a half years, under the leadership of PM Modi, the BJP government has worked towards infrastructure development, women security, the benefit of farmers in the state. With our Jan Vishwas Yatra, we are going amongst the public once again, to take their blessings. I have got the opportunity to kickstart the Yatra from Mathura. We have stood on the expectations of the people."

The third Yatra is being flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commencing from Jhansi and concluding in Kanpur.

The Jan Vishwas Yatra is being flagged off by BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda from Ambedkar Nagar.

The fourth yatra from Bidurkoti in Bijnor is being inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. It will conclude in Rampur.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will start the fifth journey from Ballia and will conclude in Basti.

The sixth yatra will be inaugurated by Union Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani. The yatra will commence at Ghazipur and conclude in her own constituency Amethi.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to Assembly polls early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

( With inputs from ANI )

