CM Yogi performs pujan of 'Shri Ram Charan Paduka,' flags off chariot for yatra

Lucknow, [India], November 3, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday performed the 'Shri Ram Charan Paduka Pujan' in Lucknow and flagged off the 'Shri Ram Karmbhoomi Yatra' chariot, which will reach Janakpur Dham via Buxar.

Among the other dignitaries at the event were Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, state Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh and several seers.

At the outset of the programme, the chief minister conducted a ritualistic 'pujan' (worship) of Shri Ram Charan Paduka amid the chanting of mantras.

He also offered flowers and 'aachman' (offering) with water from the Ganges to Shri Ram Charan Paduka. After the pujan, the CM flagged off the Shri Ram Charan Paduka chariot.

The saints also presented a book on Lord Shri Ram and 'Ganga Jal' (Ganga water) to the chief minister on the occasion. From Ayodhya, the 'Shri Ram Karmabhoomi Yatra' will roll via Buxar to Janakpur Dham.

The chief minister had earlier presided over the gilded 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The holy city exuded a golden halo as a record 15.76 lakh 'diyas' (earthen lamps) were lit on the banks of the Sarayu river during the celebrations that were inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

The hashtag #AyodhyaDeepotsav trended on Twitter as scores of social media users posted about the grand celebrations on the micro-blogging website. The Twitter platform reached a staggering 230 crore people.

One Twitter user posted, "Deepotsav is a great example of the pride of our Sanatan culture. It is carrying our eternal values in all its spirit."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor