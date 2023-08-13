Coimbatore's Pillur irrigation project to likely be commissioned in September end

Chennai, Aug 13 The Pillur irrigation project for supply of drinking water to Coimbatore and surrounding areas is likely to be commissioned by September end. The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWADB) officials told IANS that the Managing Director of the body, Dakshinamorrthy has ordered to complete the work before trial run scheduled for September 10.

The project commenced in 2018 and is being carried out at a cost of Rs 779.8 crore. The Bhavani River is the source of the water for the project and it will supply 178. 30 MLD of water through TWAD board.

The project includes a treatment plant, pumping station, storage tanks and installation of water pipelines.

The construction of two Mass Storage Tanks (MST) with a capacity of 73 MLD of water is being conducted. The cost of these MSTs will be around Rs 104 crore.

It may be noted that Kurichi, Kuniyamuthur, and Kavunadampalayam areas of seven town panchayats and one village panchayat were added to Coimbatore corporation ten years ago. To cater to the water needs to the added areas of the corporation in 2040, three drinking water project was initiated in 2018 in Pillur.

156 acres of land were acquired for setting up of the project of which 35.5 acres of land was from government while 120 acres were acquired from private land owners.

