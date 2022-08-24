Commission charges return to haunt BJP in K'taka

Bengaluru, Aug 24 In a setback to the ruling BJP, the issue of 40 per cent commission in government projects is back to haunt the saffron party in Karnataka. A delegation headed by Karnataka State Contractors Association president D Kempanna met Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday in this regard.

Kempanna stated after the meeting that he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi yet again in another 15 days. He had written a letter 18 months ago and the PMO had contacted him in this regard. However, Kempanna claims that there is no action on his letter.

"All MLAs demand 10 to 15 per cent commission. The total system has become corrupt. All ministers and CM are corrupt. There are instances where no work is done and the whole 100 per cent fund is swallowed," he said.

Kempanna alleged that Minister for Horticulture Muniratna who is in-charge of Kolar district is collecting money on his own. He said he had got work worth Rs 10,000 crore done for Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency. Where is the development there? Kempanna questioned.

The government owes Rs 22,000 cr to contractors. Kempanna challenged that if a judicial probe is ordered, all documents would be submitted. Siddaramaiah has assured that he would raise the issue in during the assembly session, he added.

Bommai stated that there is no ground for allegations of commission in government projects. "Let them submit a complaint to the Lokayukta. They will initiate action. Everyone can write a letter to PM Modi. Let him complain and the matter shall be investigated," he said.

Siddaramaiah said that the BJP should call for the session in September and this issue would be discussed.

