Commission for Air Quality Management seeks comments from public, experts

New Delhi, Dec 24 As the air quality in Delhi-NCR turned to "severe" and "hazardous", the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Friday put out advertisements in public domain seeking comments and suggestions from general public and experts for permanent solution for the problem of air pollution in the area.

After remaining in the "poor" category, the air quality in the national capital had touched 'severe' on Friday with the Air Quality Index crossing the 400 mark.

The public advertisement comes in response to the Supreme Court directions of December 16 - in the matter of Aditya Dube vs Union of India and others that has been actively seeking remedial measures for a solution to the perennial problem of air pollution in Delhi NCR - to the Commission to invite suggestions from the general public in general and experts in the field with a view to find out a permanent solution for the air pollution menace occurring every year in Delhi and the NCR.

"Suggestions may be submitted to the Commission in brief as far as possible preferably through email (Abhijit.prasad@nic.in) or by post within 14 days of publication of this advertisement," said the advert places across major dailies of Delhi.

A special bench of the Supreme Court is hearing a plea by Dubey, a 17-year-old Delhi student, in connection with severe air pollution in the capital. During the hearing on December 16, the bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Surya Kant had asked the commission to invite suggestions from the general public and experts on finding a permanent solution to curb pollution in Delhi.

It is expected to be done before the next hearing, which is scheduled for further hearing in the first week of February.

Starting with November 25, depending on the then current air quality for entire Delhi NCR, the CAQM had, among other measures, been putting ban on construction and demolition activities, had put restrictions on vehicular movement, imposed closure for school/college/educational institutions, banned entry of trucks into Delhi, put restrictions on operation of thermal plant around Delhi etc.

