Communal violence on rise in Rajasthan due to Cong's appeasement politics: Minister

New Delhi, May 12 Union minister of state Kailash Choudhary on Thursday said that due to Congress' appeasement politics, incidents of communal violence are increasing in Rajasthan.

Choudhary, union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, was referring to the assault on Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) block president Satveer Saharan in Nohar, Rajasthan's Hanumangarh.

The minister termed the incident "sad" and demanded strict action against the accused.

"Due to Congress' appeasement politics, incidents of communal violence are increasing in the state and criminals are getting encouraged as well," he tweeted. "The assault on VHP president by youths who were molesting women at Nohar in Hanumangarh district is sad and condemnable. Strict action should be taken against all the accused in this incident," Chaudhary said.

Tension gripped Nohar after Saharan and several others were injured in a clash over the removal of people of a particular community sitting in front of a temple.

Saharan was referred to the district hospital for treatment. Angry crowd gathered on the spot and blocked the Nohar-Rawtsar road.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the area with police and district administration officials maintaining a strict vigil on the people.

Rajasthan remains on boil as violent incidents, one after another, continue to hit the state.

Earlier, a 22-year-old youth was murdered allegedly by members of another community in Bhilwara. There was outrage among the people after the crime, which took place on Tuesday evening. The BJP, VHP and Hindu Jagran Manch members called for a bandh in the district following the incident.

