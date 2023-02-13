Communist rule pushed Tripura to brink of destruction: PM Modi

With the Assembly polls round the corner in Tripura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a public rally in Agartala on Monday, hit out at the Congress-Left alliance, saying that they have pushed the state to the brink of destruction.

"The first condition for development is rule of law and order. The Communist rule had pushed Tripura to the brink of destruction. The people of Tripura can never forget the chaotic situation wherein cadres had taken hostage every aspect of life. The Left had treated the people of Tripura as slaves and themselves as kings," PM Modi said, adding that only the Bharatiya Janata Party brought peace and established rule of law in Tripura.

The PM further said that the opposition alliance in the state will never develop Tripura.

"I want to remind the people of Tripura about one thing, the Left and the Congress can never develop Tripura and want the people of Tripura to remain poor. They have only one agenda i.e. filling their coffers," PM Modi said.

This was the PM's second visit within a week to the state which is set to go to polls on February 16. The votes will be counted on March 2.

PM Modi, while exuding his confidence to win the election by a huge margin said that his party does the politics of "badlav", not "badla".

"BJP does politics of change, not revenge. We do politics of public interest and national interest. That's why this time BJP is coming back with more votes than last time," the PM said.

He further came down heavily on the CPI(M) and accused both parties of "killing" political opponents before every election.

"Communists ruled Tripura for three decades and killed political opponents before every election. BJP's government in Tripura has been working day and night to fill the pit dug during the last 25-30 years of communist rule," the PM also said.

Highlighting the BJP government's key schemes for the state, the PM said that under its regime, Tripura got a Buddhist university, National Forensic Sciences University, dental college and cancer hospital.

"PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is another example of a double-engine government. Till now we have granted Tripura's farmers over Rs 500 crore. The same is with our efforts towards MSP. We've brought the poor, including the Vishwakarmas, into the banking and finance system. No family in Tripura hasn't received benefits from BJP policies," he added.

The Prime Minister further said that the state's capital has become the gateway for international trade in the North East and will become the largest market for international trade in the region after getting connected to the port city through the Maitri bridge.

"After landing at Tripura airport, people are surprised by the kind of modern infrastructure. New highways and rural roads are being constructed, new railway lines are being laid out in Tripura," Modi said.

Further, he said that the youth and women of Tripura have shown the red card to 'Chanda' and 'Jhanda'.

"Youth and women of Tripura have shown the red card to Chanda and Jhanda company. The people of Tripura have already announced that they want a government of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' with an absolute majority," he added.

Last week, BJP National President JP Nadda and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha released the party's poll manifesto.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor