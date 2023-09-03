Complaints filed against Udhayanidhi Stalin for controversial remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma'

New Delhi, Sep 3 Two separate complaints have been filed with the Delhi Police against Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu minister and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, regarding his controversial statements on 'Sanatan Dharma.'

The complaints have been filed by Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Jindal and Hindu Sena Chief Vishnu Gupta.

Jindal alleged that Udhayanidhi Maran's speech contained provocative, inflammatory, derogatory, and inciting remarks against Sanatan Dharma.

Jindal stated that his religious sentiments were hurt by the statements of Udhayanidhi Stalin, who compared Sanatan Dharma to mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, and Corona, and called for its eradication.

The complaints suggested that these remarks displayed hatred towards Sanatan Dharma and accused Udhayanidhi Maran, an MLA and Minister in the Tamil Nadu Government, of intentionally promoting enmity between religious groups. The complaints further contended that Udhayanidhi Stalin's words implied a call for the genocide of Hindu dharma followers.

They urged the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR under relevant sections in this regard.

"I saw a video and news on social media and news channels in which Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's son and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said, 'Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and injustice.' He likened it to mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, or corona, stating that it must be eliminated. These remarks have hurt my feelings and those of the followers of Sanatan Dharma. A criminal case should be registered against Stalin for insulting Sanatan Dharma," read the complaint filed by Gupta.

