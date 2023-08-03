Cong holds meeting with party's Kerala unit to discuss LS polls' strategy

New Delhi, Aug 3 The Congress on Thursday held a meeting with the party's Kerala leadership to chalk out strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting at the Congress headquarters was chaired by party chief Mallikarjun kharge and also attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, veteran party leader A.K. Antony, state in-charge Tariq Anwar, state unit chief K. Sudhakaran while former PCC President and CLP leader Ramesh Chennithala participated in this meeting through the virtual mode.

The party said that the UDF will win all the 20 Parliamentary seats in the state, adding all Parliamentary constituencies will setup parliamentary election campaign committees.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Congress General Secretary

(Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said: "Today, we had a very fruitful and successful discussion on the coming Parliament election related to the Kerala state."

Venugopal, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP said that all the senior leaders of the Congress spoke about the preparations and the issues related the Lok Sabha elections.

"During the meeting, we decided that we have 20 Parliament seats in Kerala. Last time, we, the UDF, had won 19 out of 20, this time the Kerala leaders have assured the leadership that the UDF will win all the 20 Lok Sabha seats from Kerala," Venugopal said.

The Congress leader said that this is what the assurance has been given by the leadership of Kerala.

He also said that the Kerala leadership will kick start the Parliament election campaign without any delay in the southern state.

"All the people in Kerala are very much annoyed with the situation at the national level, which is prevalent in this country. Especially, Manipur is burning. There is not even a single sentence from Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) to settle the issue. The Prime Minister has not even spoken in the Parliament.

"Actually, this is shame for the nation that the Prime Minister is totally insensitive and intolerant of such a situation like Manipur, and again there are lot many issues regarding the state government also, which Kerala leaders will narrate," the Congress leader lamented.

He asserted that the Congress has a brighter chance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as people are fed up with both the governments, in the Centre and the state.

"Of course, Rahul Gandhi's presence as an MP, his disqualification process, which has went on from some corner of BJP, has also created a great sympathy among the people of Kerala, that is what the general impression leaders have given to us," Venugopal said, speaking on the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala'sd Wayanad Lok Sabha seat earlier this year.

"There (Kerala) certainly we are going to win 20 out of 20 seats in Parliament. It will be a big boost for 'INDIA'," Venugopal added.

In the last two months, the Congress had held similar meeting with the state where assembly elections are due later this year and also held a meeting with the leadership of Karnataka on Wednesday to chalk out strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

--IANS

