Cong is 'scrap' engine, busy talking snake & poison: PM Modi

Kolar, April 30 Hitting out at the Congress on the second day of his visit to poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the grand-old party as a "scrap engine".

Addressing a huge gathering at Kolar, the Prime Minister said: "Congress' scrap engine party can't ensure development. The speedy development can only be ensured with double engine government of the BJP."

"I am waging a war against corruption. Due to this, the most affected and aggravated are Congress party leaders. They can't tolerate this and are threatening me," Prime Minister Modi said.

He said they should have discussed about development, instead, they are discussing about snake and its poison.

"I am not sad about it. The snake rests with all the grace on the neck of Lord Shiva. (Hindu god). For me, I have found Lord Shiva in the people of this country," he said.

"I am happy to remain as snake on your (people) neck. You are like Shiva to me. To keep the leaders who talk about it at bay, please bless me on May 10," he appealed to people, indirectly referring to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's jibe of poisonous snake at him.

He charged that the Congress party had not introduced anti-corruption programmes during its tenure as every scheme of the party was mired in corruption.

"The royal family have misappropriated thousands of crores. Those who need to be in jail are out on bail," he said indirectly referring to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

"After coming to power, we had seized more than Rs 1 lakh crore from the corrupt. We have taken decisive action against the corruption," he said.

