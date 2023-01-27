Cong lashes out at J&K govt over 'security lapse' of Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Jan 27 After Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra has to stop and the leaders had to travel in a bullet proof car due to the alleged security lapse by Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress has scaled up the attack on the Union Territory government.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, "Concerned about the serious security lapse in #BharatJodoYatra of @RahulGandhi in Kashmir. It is the duty of the security agencies & J&K administration to provide foolproof security to Rahul Gandhi, other leaders and the Yatra. Accountability has to be fixed for the breach."

Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused J&K administration of a 'big security lapse' at the Banihal tunnel.

Addressing a press conference in Khanabal area of Anantnag district, Rahul said that when the Bharat Jodo Yatra crossed Banihal tunnel, there was not a single police man to manage or control the huge crowd that had come to receive him.

He said that his security guards advised him not to go ahead asserting that he cannot go against the advice of his security guards.

He said that he was hopeful that security arrangements would be elaborate for his future programmes those includes the culmination of the Yatra at Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office in Srinagar where he is scheduled to hoist the National flag on January 30 and address a public rally.

